Jammu & Kashmir's Economic Boom: Investment Soars, Jobs Flourish

The Jammu and Kashmir government's economic survey for 2024-25 presents a promising picture of investment and employment in the region. By December 2024, investment proposals totaling Rs 1.63 lakh crore are anticipated to create 5.90 lakh jobs.

This surge includes the establishment of industrial units with over Rs 500 crore in investments, bolstered by policies like the J&K Start-Up Policy 2024-27. The report also highlighted the growth of handicrafts, handlooms, and cooperative sectors.

Furthermore, Jammu and Kashmir's start-up ecosystem has achieved remarkable growth, with the government's efforts in easing business operations resulting in a highly competitive investment destination.

