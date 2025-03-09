Jammu & Kashmir's Economic Boom: Investment Soars, Jobs Flourish
The Jammu and Kashmir government's economic survey for 2024-25 highlights a significant influx of investment proposals worth Rs 1.63 lakh crore, projected to generate employment for 5.90 lakh people. The region is undergoing industrial and cooperative sector advancements, with new policies fostering economic growth, job creation, and a robust start-up ecosystem.
- Country:
- India
The Jammu and Kashmir government's economic survey for 2024-25 presents a promising picture of investment and employment in the region. By December 2024, investment proposals totaling Rs 1.63 lakh crore are anticipated to create 5.90 lakh jobs.
This surge includes the establishment of industrial units with over Rs 500 crore in investments, bolstered by policies like the J&K Start-Up Policy 2024-27. The report also highlighted the growth of handicrafts, handlooms, and cooperative sectors.
Furthermore, Jammu and Kashmir's start-up ecosystem has achieved remarkable growth, with the government's efforts in easing business operations resulting in a highly competitive investment destination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Highlights Cooperative Sector's Role in India's Growth Strategy at Pune Meeting
Boost to Cooperative Sector: Amit Shah's Vision
PM Modi chairs meeting to review cooperative sector progress, stresses on promoting organic products
PM Modi chairs high-level meeting to review progress of cooperative sector, emphasizes need for partnerships with global organizations
PM Modi Chairs Review Meeting on Cooperative Sector Progress and National Cooperation Policy 2025