Crisis on the Rails: Pakistan Train Hijacking Unfolds

A train hijacking in southwest Pakistan by the Baloch Liberation Army led to a tense hostage situation involving suicide bombers. Pakistani forces have rescued 155 passengers, with efforts ongoing to free remaining hostages. The incident has prompted security concerns and halted railway operations in affected regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 12:08 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, militants seized control of a train in southwest Pakistan, taking passengers hostage alongside suicide bombers, according to sources. The attack has plunged the country into a challenging rescue mission, following the blowing up of a railway track by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), who claimed responsibility.

The Pakistani government confirmed that security forces have managed to rescue 155 passengers, but efforts to free the rest are ongoing. The BLA has demanded the release of Baloch political prisoners, activists, and missing persons within 48 hours, otherwise threatening to execute the hostages.

Witnesses confirmed casualties, and operations on certain railway routes have been suspended. Authorities have emphasized their commitment to improving regional security, as affected families await news amid this distressing situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

