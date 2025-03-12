Northvolt's Bankruptcy: A Blow to Europe's Battery Industry Ambitions

Northvolt, the Swedish electric vehicle battery cell manufacturer, announced its bankruptcy filing in Sweden, ending Europe's primary attempt to rival major Asian EV battery producers.

In November, Northvolt sought U.S. Chapter 11 protection to manage its dwindling cash reserves and address scaling challenges at its northern Sweden flagship plant. Despite these efforts, the company couldn't secure necessary funds to remain operational, affecting over 5,000 employees.

Documents revealed Northvolt's debts exceeded $8 billion across its entities, leading a Swedish court to appoint a trustee to manage business sales and debt settlement. The company's collapse affects European auto industry hopes of lessening reliance on Chinese battery giants like CATL and BYD.

(With inputs from agencies.)