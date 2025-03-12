India's Industrial Surge: A 5% Rise Spearheaded by Manufacturing
India's industrial production increased by 5% in January 2025, largely due to the manufacturing sector's strong performance. The government revised December 2024's growth to 3.5%. While mining and power output growth slowed, overall factory output rose significantly compared to last year.
In January 2025, India's industrial production experienced a notable increase of 5%, primarily driven by the impressive performance of the manufacturing sector, as per data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Wednesday.
The government revised the industrial growth figure for December 2024 to 3.5%, up from an earlier provisional estimate of 3.2%. This upward revision indicates a more positive end to the year than initially reported.
While the manufacturing sector showed robust growth of 5.5% in January 2025, mining production growth fell from 6% to 4.4% and power output growth slowed to 2.4%. Overall, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) recorded a growth of 4.2% for the April to January period, down from 6% in the previous year.
