Madhya Pradesh's Holi Gift: DA Increase for State Employees

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav celebrated Holi with a beneficial announcement for state employees, increasing the dearness allowance (DA) by 3%, bringing it to 58% to align with central government standards.

State employees will see this increase reflected in their April 2026 salaries, payable in May, while pensioners will also receive the heightened allowance from January to February 2026.

Arrears spanning July 2025 to March 2026 will be distributed over six equal installments starting in May 2026, as part of a broader government initiative aimed at enhancing welfare across various societal sectors.

