Madhya Pradesh's Holi Gift: DA Increase for State Employees

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced a 3% increase in dearness allowance for state employees, effective April 2026. The new DA rate will be 58%, matching the central government. Pensioners will also benefit. Arrears from July 2025 to March 2026 will be paid in six installments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 02-03-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 20:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav celebrated Holi with a beneficial announcement for state employees, increasing the dearness allowance (DA) by 3%, bringing it to 58% to align with central government standards.

State employees will see this increase reflected in their April 2026 salaries, payable in May, while pensioners will also receive the heightened allowance from January to February 2026.

Arrears spanning July 2025 to March 2026 will be distributed over six equal installments starting in May 2026, as part of a broader government initiative aimed at enhancing welfare across various societal sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

