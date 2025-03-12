Left Menu

KalArm Bionic Hands Initiative: Empowering Amputees in Hyderabad

In a commendable CSR initiative, Makers Hive Innovations, with Global University Foundation and AIS, organized the KalArm Bionic Hands Distribution Program. The event showcased advanced prosthetics for amputees, promoting independence and inclusivity. Special guests emphasized the transformative power of this technology and its impact on marginalized communities.

Transforming Lives with Technology: Makers Hive and AIS Partner to Empower Amputees with KalArm Bionic Hands. Image Credit: ANI
In a noteworthy demonstration of corporate social responsibility, Makers Hive Innovations Pvt. Ltd., in collaboration with Global University Foundation and Applied Info Services India Private Limited (AIS), hosted the KalArm Bionic Hands Distribution Program on February 13, 2025. Held at the AIS office in Hyderabad, this event signified a milestone in offering advanced prosthetic technology to upper limb amputees.

AIS, celebrated for its dedication to social causes, sponsored the donation of 10 KalArm Bionic Hands to deserving recipients as part of their continued CSR engagements. This initiative reflects AIS's commitment to inclusivity and societal development through innovation. Among those present were special guests Amala Akkineni, noted Indian actress and activist, and Parupalli Kashyap, former badminton player, who both underscored the importance of empowering amputees through such pivotal projects.

The KalArm Bionic Hand, India's first fully functional bionic hand, was designed to improve the lives of upper limb amputees, available at just a fraction of the traditional cost. The program's focus extends beyond technological advancement, aiming for long-term self-reliance by providing skill development and employment opportunities for amputees. The event included live demonstrations of KalArm's features and testimonies from beneficiaries who have regained independence thanks to this technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

