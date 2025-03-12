Revolutionizing Railway Dining: Mandatory Menu Transparency and Quality Control
In a recent announcement, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw mandated displaying food menus and rates for train passengers. The move aims to enhance transparency and ensure food quality. Efforts include modern kitchens, rigorous hygiene practices, and enhanced customer communication through SMS and QR codes on food packets.
- Country:
- India
In a recent parliamentary session, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the mandatory display of food menus and rates for train passengers. Speaking to Lok Sabha, he outlined measures to ensure transparency and improve food quality on rail journeys.
In addition to making menus available on the IRCTC website, printed menus are provided by waiters upon request. Vaishnaw detailed enhanced efforts for passenger awareness, including the SMS notifications containing links to menu and tariff details. Initiatives include providing meals from designated base kitchens, modernizing facilities, and introducing CCTV cameras for better monitoring.
Further steps involve sourcing high-quality raw materials, employing food safety supervisors, and utilizing QR codes on food packets for detailed information. Regular deep cleaning, pest control, mandatory FSSAI certifications, and stringent inspection ensure the food quality on trains. A third-party audit and customer satisfaction surveys further reinforce these efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka's Food Safety Crackdown: Tainted Green Peas and Idli Scare
Goa FDA Cracks Down on Hygiene Violations
India and Nepal Strengthen Ties with MoU on Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene Cooperation
Empowering Girls: Sangini Initiative Transforms Menstrual Hygiene in Rural Schools
Eve Essentials Partners with SASMIRA to Launch Sustainable Period Panties Revolutionizing Menstrual Hygiene