Revolutionizing Railway Dining: Mandatory Menu Transparency and Quality Control

In a recent parliamentary session, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the mandatory display of food menus and rates for train passengers. Speaking to Lok Sabha, he outlined measures to ensure transparency and improve food quality on rail journeys.

In addition to making menus available on the IRCTC website, printed menus are provided by waiters upon request. Vaishnaw detailed enhanced efforts for passenger awareness, including the SMS notifications containing links to menu and tariff details. Initiatives include providing meals from designated base kitchens, modernizing facilities, and introducing CCTV cameras for better monitoring.

Further steps involve sourcing high-quality raw materials, employing food safety supervisors, and utilizing QR codes on food packets for detailed information. Regular deep cleaning, pest control, mandatory FSSAI certifications, and stringent inspection ensure the food quality on trains. A third-party audit and customer satisfaction surveys further reinforce these efforts.

