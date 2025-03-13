Tragedy Strikes: Gas Tanker Collision Claims Seven Lives in Madhya Pradesh

In a tragic incident, seven people lost their lives while three sustained injuries after a gas tanker collided with a car and a jeep in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district late on Wednesday night, according to police reports.

The accident occurred on the Badnawar-Ujjain highway near Bamansuta village when a gas tanker, recklessly driving on the wrong side, crashed into the vehicles coming from the opposite direction, stated Dhar Superintendent of Police, Manoj Kumar Singh.

Four individuals died instantly at the scene, where local residents assisted with rescue efforts, while three others succumbed to injuries in the hospital. Authorities are on the lookout for the tanker driver, who fled after the collision.

