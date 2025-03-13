Investment Controversy in West Bengal: Reality Vs. Claims

The BJP has dismissed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's claim that the state is at the forefront of industrial investment intentions as a falsehood. They argued that West Bengal is actually lagging in terms of actual investment share.

Mamata Banerjee asserted that West Bengal is leading in attracting significant corporate industrial investment intentions, based on a report from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). She maintained that the state outperformed others in drawing investment intentions in 2024.

However, BJP's co-incharge Amit Malviya disputed these assertions, citing official statistics that place West Bengal fourth in investment intentions from January to November 2024, yet only at 14th for actual investments realized during the same period. He also pointed out that West Bengal's absence from the India Industrial Land Bank database indicates a lack of commitment to improving the Ease of Doing Business.

(With inputs from agencies.)