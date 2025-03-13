Left Menu

Chairman Gifts Wealth to Employees: A Landmark Gesture in Corporate Appreciation

Mr. Sanjay Shah, Chairman of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, gifts 175,000 equity shares valued at INR 34 Cr to approximately 650 employees, staff, and subsidiaries in honor of his 25 years in business. This unprecedented gesture of appreciation aims to foster an inclusive corporate culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-03-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 16:48 IST
Chairman Gifts Wealth to Employees: A Landmark Gesture in Corporate Appreciation
gesture
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable move showcasing corporate gratitude, Mr. Sanjay Shah, Chairman and Managing Director of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, has given away 175,000 equity shares from his personal holdings as a gesture of appreciation.

This generous bounty, equating to around INR 34 Cr, is set to benefit about 650 individuals, including employees, staff, and personal aides, to mark Mr. Shah's 25th business anniversary.

Endorsed after securing SEBI's approval, the initiative highlights the importance of rewarding loyalty and contribution, aiming to inspire a more inclusive corporate culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

Why SMEs struggle with AI adoption – and how they can overcome it

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025