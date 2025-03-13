Chairman Gifts Wealth to Employees: A Landmark Gesture in Corporate Appreciation

In a notable move showcasing corporate gratitude, Mr. Sanjay Shah, Chairman and Managing Director of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, has given away 175,000 equity shares from his personal holdings as a gesture of appreciation.

This generous bounty, equating to around INR 34 Cr, is set to benefit about 650 individuals, including employees, staff, and personal aides, to mark Mr. Shah's 25th business anniversary.

Endorsed after securing SEBI's approval, the initiative highlights the importance of rewarding loyalty and contribution, aiming to inspire a more inclusive corporate culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)