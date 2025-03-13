Tamil Nadu's Economic Resilience: A Model for Growth Amid Global Challenges

Tamil Nadu, known for its progressive economic policies and skilled labor force, has established itself as an economic powerhouse, contributing 9.21% to India's GDP in 2023-24, according to its first economic survey for 2024-25.

The survey revealed that the state's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) reached Rs 27.22 lakh crore, with a nominal growth rate of 13.71% and a real growth rate of 8.33%. Despite global economic challenges, Tamil Nadu's economy is projected to maintain a growth rate above 8%.

The state continues to lead in manufacturing and exports, with significant contributions from cities like Coimbatore and Madurai. Tamil Nadu's industrial sector, especially MSMEs, remains robust, with a high Credit-Deposit Ratio reflecting active trade and finance dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)