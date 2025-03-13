Safe Haven: Russia's Air Base Provides Refuge Amid Syrian Crisis
Russia's air base in Syria is providing shelter for approximately 9,000 people escaping sectarian violence. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expressed Moscow's shock over the Syrian events and the hope for accountability of those responsible for the violence.
Russia's air base in Syria is serving as a sanctuary for roughly 9,000 individuals fleeing sectarian violence, according to Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
Zakharova expressed Moscow's astonishment at the unfolding events in Syria, condemning the violence and emphasizing the need for justice.
The spokeswoman articulated Russia's hope that those accountable for the chaos would face consequences.
