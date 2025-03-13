Left Menu

Tariff Turmoil: Wall Street's Wild Ride Amid Trade Tensions

Wall Street faces uncertainty as stocks drop amid President Trump's proposed tariffs on European wines. Despite positive economic news, market volatility persists due to tariff concerns and their impact on inflation. Intel's new CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, brings hope, but investor confidence remains shaky globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 13-03-2025 21:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street is experiencing heightened volatility as President Donald Trump's latest tariff threats on European wines deepen trade tensions. Stocks are on a downward spiral, with the S&P 500 significantly dropping 0.9%, while the Nasdaq and Dow Jones also register notable losses.

Good economic news, such as milder than expected inflation reports, offers a glimpse of hope, yet uncertainty over tariffs continues to overshadow the market. Fears of "stagflation" persist as consumer confidence wavers amid back-and-forth tariff announcements from both the US and Europe.

Despite the turbulence, some companies are defying the trend. Intel shares surged after announcing Lip-Bu Tan as the new CEO, signaling potential growth. However, the broader global market remains unsteady, as stock indexes witness moderate declines across Europe and Asia, fueled by overarching trade tensions.

