Left Menu

Donatella Versace Steps Down: A New Era for Versace with Prada Acquisition Looming

Donatella Versace is stepping down after nearly 30 years as Versace's main designer, amidst talks of the brand's sale to Prada. Dario Vitale will succeed her as Chief Creative Officer. This change coincides with possible acquisitions, including Jimmy Choo, by Prada from Capri Holdings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 22:19 IST
Donatella Versace Steps Down: A New Era for Versace with Prada Acquisition Looming

After nearly three decades at the helm, Donatella Versace is stepping down from her role as the main designer of the Versace brand. This decision aligns with rising speculation about a prospective sale to Italian fashion house Prada.

Dario Vitale, who previously served as Design and Image Director at Miu Miu, will assume the position of Chief Creative Officer effective April 1. Capri Holdings, the parent company, made this announcement as reports emerged of Prada nearing a 1.5 billion euro deal to acquire Versace.

While Donatella transitions to Chief Brand Ambassador, she expressed her excitement for the change and the fresh perspective Vitale will bring to Versace. The shift comes amid wider industry reconfigurations, with Versace grappling to regain relevance among European luxury brands, and giants like Gucci also adjusting to market challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025