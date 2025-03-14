Left Menu

Britain Bolsters Defence Exports with Major Lending Boost

Britain plans to boost its defence exports by increasing its credit agency UK Export Finance's lending capacity by 2 billion pounds. This decision aligns with the country's commitment to raise defence spending due to global instability and the conflict in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-03-2025 05:32 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 05:32 IST
Britain Bolsters Defence Exports with Major Lending Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant move, Britain announced on Friday an expansion in its financial support for global purchases from British defence firms. The government is set to increase UK Export Finance's (UKEF) lending capacity for defence exports by 2 billion pounds, bringing the total to 10 billion pounds.

This financial boost follows Britain's commitment to elevate its defence budget to 2.5% of GDP by 2027, a response to growing global instability and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves emphasized the need for a new era of security, intending to safeguard the nation and protect its workforce.

Reeves highlighted that this increase in lending reflects the UK's Industrial Strategy, aimed at strengthening the defence sector, creating jobs, and stimulating growth across the country. She is scheduled to announce the initiative during her visit to a defence company in Scotland later on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025