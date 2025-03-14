Mid-Air Drama: American Airlines Engine Fire Sparks Evacuation

An American Airlines jet experienced a dramatic engine fire on Thursday, forcing a diversion and emergency landing in Denver. The incident led to a swift evacuation of 172 passengers and six crew members, who used the plane's slides to disembark safely.

Flight 1006 was en route from Colorado Springs to Dallas when the crew reported engine vibrations, prompting the emergency landing. Social media was flooded with videos showing passengers on the wing of the aircraft as smoke billowed from the engine.

The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation into the engine failure, marking it as a significant concern amid recent U.S. aviation safety issues. The airline praised its crew and Denver first responders for their immediate actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)