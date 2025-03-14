American Airlines Flight Emergency: Denver Landing
An American Airlines Boeing 737-800 caught fire upon landing at Denver International Airport. The plane, traveling from Colorado Springs to Dallas, had diverted to Denver due to engine vibrations. All 172 passengers and six crew members evacuated safely using slides, with no injuries reported.
An American Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Denver International Airport after an engine caught fire, prompting quick evacuation efforts. The Boeing 737-800, bound for Dallas Fort Worth from Colorado Springs, diverted to Denver due to reported engine vibrations.
Emergency slides were deployed, ensuring all 172 passengers and six crew members exited safely without injuries. Photos circulating online captured harrowing scenes of passengers on the plane's wing, surrounded by smoke.
Authorities commended the rapid response of the crew, airport teams, and first responders. As the FAA investigates the incident, recent aviation scares have brought increased focus on air travel safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
