Currency Shifts: The Unseen Impact of Trump's Second Term

Global currencies are experiencing shifts due to Donald Trump's second presidency, with the dollar weakening against most developed market currencies. Factors such as tariffs and economic policies are influencing currency movements, notably affecting the euro, yen, Canadian dollar, Mexican peso, Chinese yuan, and Swedish crown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 13:04 IST
In a surprising turn, Donald Trump's second presidency is causing significant movements in global currencies, contrary to predictions from just a few months ago. Notably, the U.S. dollar has weakened against most developed market currencies except for Canada's, sparking concern over tariff-induced economic impacts.

Key players in this dramatic currency shift include the euro, which has surged due to Germany's increased defense spending, and the Japanese yen, bolstered by rising rates and safe-haven flows. Meanwhile, despite initial concerns, China's yuan has exhibited strength, asserting itself amid geopolitical pressures.

Other currencies, including Canada's dollar and Mexico's peso, face pressures but have shown resilience. Sweden's crown has also outperformed, propelled by European stock gains and optimism over regional economic stability, showcasing a diverse range of currency dynamics in today's unpredictable market.

