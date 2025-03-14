Tamil Nadu Strives for Fiscal Growth Amid Reduced Central Transfers

Tamil Nadu's State Own Tax Revenue is anticipated to rise by 14.60% in 2025-26, a reflection of growing economic activity and improved tax collection efficiency, announced Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu. The state plans to enhance investment in growth and welfare sectors, aiming to maintain this upward trajectory.

The state's revenue receipts, projected at Rs 2,49,713 crore, indicate significant growth despite a reduction in central funding. Finance Minister Thenarasu emphasized that constraints like the withholding of grants and limited central tax shares have strained finances, yet the government remains committed to supporting education and welfare with its own resources.

The 2025-26 fiscal strategy highlights a planned borrowing of Rs 1,62,096.76 crore while aiming for debt reduction relative to GSDP. This strategic approach is aimed at fiscal consolidation and sustaining economic growth, with measures in place to manage the debt-to-GSDP ratio efficiently.

