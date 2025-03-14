FAA Overhauls Helicopter Operations Near Reagan National

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Friday new permanent restrictions on non-essential helicopter operations around Washington Reagan National Airport. The decision is part of a broader strategy to enhance safety after a tragic mid-air collision in January.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) issued two urgent safety recommendations following the January 29 incident, which resulted in the loss of 67 lives. In response, the FAA plans to close a key flight route and consider alternative helicopter paths.

Additionally, the FAA will ban the use of two smaller runways at Reagan National during urgent helicopter missions. This move ensures that crucial operations remain uninterrupted while maintaining a safe distance from other flights.

