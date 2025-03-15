Left Menu

Barcelona Paves the Way with Driverless Mini-Bus Experiment

This week, downtown Barcelona commuters enjoy free rides on a driverless mini-bus as part of Renault's testing with WeRide. The autonomous bus, operating on a predefined route in the city, marks Europe's venture into autonomous transportation, striving to catch up with the efforts in the US and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 15-03-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 11:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Spain

Barcelona's downtown has turned into a testing ground for driverless public transport this week. Commuters are experiencing the future of transit, with free rides on a mini-bus devoid of a human driver.

Renault has launched this ambitious trial, collaborating with WeRide to operate the autonomous bus. It navigates the bustling heart of Barcelona on a 2.2-km route, marking Europe's proactive step into a field where the US and China already lead.

Pioneering this technology in a real-world setting, Renault aims to demonstrate its potential in public transportation. While America and Asia accelerate their autonomous initiatives, Europe takes strides to ensure its relevance on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

