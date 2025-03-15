Barcelona Paves the Way with Driverless Mini-Bus Experiment
This week, downtown Barcelona commuters enjoy free rides on a driverless mini-bus as part of Renault's testing with WeRide. The autonomous bus, operating on a predefined route in the city, marks Europe's venture into autonomous transportation, striving to catch up with the efforts in the US and China.
Barcelona's downtown has turned into a testing ground for driverless public transport this week. Commuters are experiencing the future of transit, with free rides on a mini-bus devoid of a human driver.
Renault has launched this ambitious trial, collaborating with WeRide to operate the autonomous bus. It navigates the bustling heart of Barcelona on a 2.2-km route, marking Europe's proactive step into a field where the US and China already lead.
Pioneering this technology in a real-world setting, Renault aims to demonstrate its potential in public transportation. While America and Asia accelerate their autonomous initiatives, Europe takes strides to ensure its relevance on the global stage.
