Overloaded Trucks Blamed for Bridge Collapses in North Sikkim

Four bridges in North Sikkim have collapsed or suffered severe damage within two months due to overloaded trucks. Project Swastik, led by the Border Roads Organisation, is working to restore connectivity and urges strict enforcement on heavy vehicle movements to prevent further infrastructure damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 15-03-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 15:56 IST
In recent months, North Sikkim has witnessed the collapse or severe damage of four bridges due to the incessant movement of overloaded trucks, a report from Project Swastik revealed on Saturday.

Tasked with enhancing infrastructure in Sikkim's border areas, the Border Roads Organisation is spearheading Project Swastik, which highlighted the critical impact of unregulated heavy vehicle traffic on key bridges.

Officials from Project Swastik have urged the district administration to strictly control heavy truck movements to avoid further disruptions, which significantly affect both military logistics and civilian travel in the region.

