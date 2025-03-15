Italian Unions Mobilize Against U.S. Military Base Job Cuts

In Italy, union groups are taking a stand against anticipated job reductions among local staff employed at U.S. military bases. This move arises in response to cost-cutting measures driven by President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, affecting thousands of Italian civilian workers.

Union representatives, such as Angelo Zaccaria from the Aviano air base, voice concerns over these potential cuts, particularly after earlier staff reductions and new departmental efficiency protocols by the Department of Government Efficiency headed by Musk.

Local employees faced a freeze on work credit cards and a hiring freeze as signs of upcoming changes. Despite increased unease among the workforce, no formal documentation has confirmed these plans, urging unions to demand clarity and prepare for potential industrial actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)