Jammu & Kashmir's Industrial Surge: A Game-Changer in Employment and Investment
The Jammu and Kashmir government has attracted over 8,500 applications for industrial investment, proposing over Rs 1.69 lakh crore and creating potential employment for over 6 lakh individuals. Land allocations have been made to both local and non-local entities under various policies to foster industrial growth.
In a significant boost for the industrial landscape in Jammu and Kashmir, the government announced it has received over 8,500 investment applications, amounting to a massive Rs 1.69 lakh crore, alongside employment proposals for over 6 lakh jobs.
The announcement, made by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary in response to legislative queries, underscores the allocation of land to 213 non-local and 1,751 local beneficiaries under the Industrial Policy 2016-26 and the Industrial Land Allotment Policy 2021-30.
Choudhary detailed the applications, highlighting regional specifics: Jammu is set to see investments of Rs 1,18,918.47 crore, while Kashmir anticipates Rs 50,363.75 crore, with substantial land allotments supporting the burgeoning industrial ambitions in both regions.
