Tragic Crash on Yamuna Expressway Claims Three Lives

A devastating crash on Yamuna Expressway claimed the lives of three individuals and left two others severely injured. The accident occurred as a car, en route to Noida, lost control and overturned after hitting a divider near kilometer marker 63, according to local police.

The vehicle was carrying five passengers, including Azharuddin, his wife Khairunisha, brothers-in-law Arshad and Asru, and Jacob. Unfortunately, Khairunisha, Jacob, and Asru succumbed to their injuries at the scene. Azharuddin and Arshad were rushed to a hospital where they are receiving treatment for serious injuries.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Trigun Bisen indicated that efforts to determine the ages of the victims are ongoing as the investigation continues. This tragic incident emphasizes the importance of road safety and cautious driving on highways.

(With inputs from agencies.)