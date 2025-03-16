Left Menu

RBI Secures Prestigious Digital Transformation Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the Reserve Bank of India for winning the Digital Transformation Award 2025. The award highlights RBI's focus on innovation in governance, particularly through its initiatives like Pravaah and Sarthi, which have digitized internal and external processes, reducing paper use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 14:07 IST
RBI Secures Prestigious Digital Transformation Award
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Reserve Bank of India's recent achievement as a 'commendable accomplishment' after the institution was selected for the Digital Transformation Award 2025. The award underscores the bank's emphasis on innovation and efficiency in governance, a sentiment echoed by Modi.

Announced in a post on platform X by the RBI, the acknowledgment comes from Central Banking in London, UK. The award celebrates RBI's transformative digital initiatives, including the Pravaah and Sarthi systems, developed by its in-house team.

These initiatives have significantly reduced the reliance on paper-based processes, enhancing RBI's internal and external operations. Prime Minister Modi further noted that such digital advancements are pivotal in strengthening India's financial ecosystem and empowering its citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025