RBI Secures Prestigious Digital Transformation Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Reserve Bank of India's recent achievement as a 'commendable accomplishment' after the institution was selected for the Digital Transformation Award 2025. The award underscores the bank's emphasis on innovation and efficiency in governance, a sentiment echoed by Modi.

Announced in a post on platform X by the RBI, the acknowledgment comes from Central Banking in London, UK. The award celebrates RBI's transformative digital initiatives, including the Pravaah and Sarthi systems, developed by its in-house team.

These initiatives have significantly reduced the reliance on paper-based processes, enhancing RBI's internal and external operations. Prime Minister Modi further noted that such digital advancements are pivotal in strengthening India's financial ecosystem and empowering its citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)