Chhattisgarh's Ambitious Economic Leap: Doubling GDP in Five Years
Chhattisgarh aims to double its GDP to Rs 10 lakh crore by 2028 through robust policies and resource utilization. The state focuses on industrial growth, clean energy, and infrastructure improvement, with a special emphasis on education and vocational training to ensure widespread development and attract investments.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to catalyze economic growth, Chhattisgarh is set to double its gross state domestic product to Rs 10 lakh crore within five years, Finance Minister O P Choudhary announced. The strategy combines resource advantages with forward-thinking policies, aiming for a 14% growth rate to achieve this ambitious target.
The state's new industrial policy prioritizes job creation, attracting over Rs 1 lakh crore as investment commitments recently. Focus sectors include semiconductors, data technology, and pharmaceuticals. Renewable energy is also a cornerstone, leveraging the state's year-round sunlight for solar power generation.
Infrastructure development, educational reforms, and improved governance form the backbone of Chhattisgarh's strategy. With initiatives to streamline business processes and address social welfare, the state seeks to create a conducive environment for public and private investments while ensuring sustainable and inclusive growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Growth Hinges on Private Investment Revival, Says SBI Report
India's Bullet Train Project: A Leap Towards Modern Infrastructure
Strategic Leap in Connectivity: NPG Reviews 11 Key Infrastructure Projects
EIB Grants €350M to INWIT to Expand Digital Connectivity and 5G Infrastructure in Italy
Haveli Investments Acquires AppViewX to Drive Global Growth