Chhattisgarh's Ambitious Economic Leap: Doubling GDP in Five Years

In a bid to catalyze economic growth, Chhattisgarh is set to double its gross state domestic product to Rs 10 lakh crore within five years, Finance Minister O P Choudhary announced. The strategy combines resource advantages with forward-thinking policies, aiming for a 14% growth rate to achieve this ambitious target.

The state's new industrial policy prioritizes job creation, attracting over Rs 1 lakh crore as investment commitments recently. Focus sectors include semiconductors, data technology, and pharmaceuticals. Renewable energy is also a cornerstone, leveraging the state's year-round sunlight for solar power generation.

Infrastructure development, educational reforms, and improved governance form the backbone of Chhattisgarh's strategy. With initiatives to streamline business processes and address social welfare, the state seeks to create a conducive environment for public and private investments while ensuring sustainable and inclusive growth.

