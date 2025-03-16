New Zealand and India Forge New Trade Bonds: A Future of Prosperity

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon arrived in India, underscoring the nation's critical role in New Zealand's economic prosperity and security. As part of his mission, Luxon announced the start of negotiations with India on a comprehensive free trade agreement, marking a substantial step towards strengthening bilateral ties.

On Monday, Luxon is set to engage in extensive discussions with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will deliver a keynote speech at the Raisina Dialogue as the event's chief guest. The visit, spanning from March 16 to 20, marks one of the largest delegations a New Zealand prime minister has brought to India, highlighting the importance of this diplomatic endeavor.

The talks and trade agreement discussions aim to enhance economic cooperation and opportunities between the two nations. Luxon, who recognizes India as a pivotal power in the Indo-Pacific region, seeks to expand this relationship significantly, focusing on elevating trade and security collaborations to new heights.

(With inputs from agencies.)