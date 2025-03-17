Left Menu

Tripura's Push for Quality: 28 Modern Smoke Houses for Rubber Production

The Tripura government is constructing 28 modern smoke houses to enhance rubber sheet quality, crucial for boosting market value. With Rs 37.50 crore sanctioned under the SASCI scheme, completion is targeted within six months. This will elevate the state's rubber industry, benefiting local growers financially.

The Tripura government has embarked on an ambitious project to construct 28 modern smoke houses, set to transform the state's rubber production. Aiming to produce high-quality rubber sheets, these facilities will play a pivotal role in increasing the market value of the rubber.

Funded by a Rs 37.50 crore investment from the Centre under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme, the initiative is expected to be completed within six months, according to Subhasish Das, director of Tripura's Tribal Welfare Department.

As India's second-largest natural rubber producer, Tripura sees less than 4% of its rubber undergoing value addition. These modern smoke houses promise to enhance the quality of rubber sheets, significantly improving earnings for local growers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

