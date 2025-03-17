Left Menu

German Travel Rights Under Scrutiny: Relations with U.S. Questioned

Germany is closely observing the treatment of its citizens traveling to the U.S. after three deportation incidents. The country may update travel advice based on these observations and is discussing with European partners whether this indicates a shift in U.S. immigration policy.

Germany is keeping a watchful eye on how its citizens are treated when traveling to the United States, following reports of deportation from U.S. soil.

According to a spokesperson for the foreign ministry, the German government is aware of three separate incidents where citizens were detained and deported upon attempting to enter the U.S.

Officials are in dialogue with European Union partners to assess whether these are isolated incidents or indicative of a broader change in American immigration policy.

