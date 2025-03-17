German Travel Rights Under Scrutiny: Relations with U.S. Questioned
Germany is closely observing the treatment of its citizens traveling to the U.S. after three deportation incidents. The country may update travel advice based on these observations and is discussing with European partners whether this indicates a shift in U.S. immigration policy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 17-03-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 16:43 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany is keeping a watchful eye on how its citizens are treated when traveling to the United States, following reports of deportation from U.S. soil.
According to a spokesperson for the foreign ministry, the German government is aware of three separate incidents where citizens were detained and deported upon attempting to enter the U.S.
Officials are in dialogue with European Union partners to assess whether these are isolated incidents or indicative of a broader change in American immigration policy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Solitary Confinement: Imran Khan's Controversial Detention
Protests and Detentions: The Tension Between Punjab Farmers and Government
The E-Verify Dilemma: Balancing Immigration Crackdown and Economic Reality
Sanctuary City Spotlight: Mayoral Testimonies Amid Immigration Policy Clash
Assam's Debate on 'D' Voter Detention Camp Amid NRC Uncertainty