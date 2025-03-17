Left Menu

Global Currencies Challenge Dollar's Dominance Amid Economic Shifts

The dollar recently hit a five-month low amidst erratic trade policies and weak U.S. economic data, while the euro and yen gained strength due to domestic factors. Germany approved a fiscal deal to boost its economy, and currency markets have shifted expectations, foreseeing a stronger euro and yen by year-end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 17:14 IST
Global Currencies Challenge Dollar's Dominance Amid Economic Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, the dollar teetered near a five-month low against major global currencies, grappling with the impact of President Donald Trump's unpredictable trade policies and feeble economic indicators from the U.S.

Meanwhile, Germany's recent fiscal strategies have infused optimism into the euro, pushing it to a value of $1.0905 and nudging it towards a peak seen last week. The Japanese yen also showed marginal gains, reflecting a broader trend where the dollar struggles against its main counterparts.

Observers point to a shift in currency market sentiments, driven by revised expectations on Trump's economic agenda. Analysts foresee the euro rising to $1.13 and the yen to 139 per dollar, indicating a noteworthy realignment in global economic dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025