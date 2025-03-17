Global Currencies Challenge Dollar's Dominance Amid Economic Shifts

On Monday, the dollar teetered near a five-month low against major global currencies, grappling with the impact of President Donald Trump's unpredictable trade policies and feeble economic indicators from the U.S.

Meanwhile, Germany's recent fiscal strategies have infused optimism into the euro, pushing it to a value of $1.0905 and nudging it towards a peak seen last week. The Japanese yen also showed marginal gains, reflecting a broader trend where the dollar struggles against its main counterparts.

Observers point to a shift in currency market sentiments, driven by revised expectations on Trump's economic agenda. Analysts foresee the euro rising to $1.13 and the yen to 139 per dollar, indicating a noteworthy realignment in global economic dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)