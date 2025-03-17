Airlines Urged to Enhance Seat Inspections Following Incident

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a directive to airlines, emphasizing the importance of regular seat inspections to ensure their functionality and passengers' comfort during flights.

This action follows a recent incident involving Air India, where Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan voiced dissatisfaction after being allocated a faulty seat. The airline has since apologized, and Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu has mandated corrective measures.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, clarified in the Rajya Sabha that it is the airlines' responsibility to regularly inspect and maintain cabin equipment according to the approved manual. Air India has initiated a weekly seat cushion inspection to prevent conditions like sagging from affecting passenger experience.

