Airlines Urged to Enhance Seat Inspections Following Incident
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) urged airlines to conduct regular seat inspections to ensure proper functionality. This follows an Air India incident criticized by Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, leading to the introduction of a seat cushion inspection program every seven days to address sagging issues.
- Country:
- India
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a directive to airlines, emphasizing the importance of regular seat inspections to ensure their functionality and passengers' comfort during flights.
This action follows a recent incident involving Air India, where Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan voiced dissatisfaction after being allocated a faulty seat. The airline has since apologized, and Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu has mandated corrective measures.
Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, clarified in the Rajya Sabha that it is the airlines' responsibility to regularly inspect and maintain cabin equipment according to the approved manual. Air India has initiated a weekly seat cushion inspection to prevent conditions like sagging from affecting passenger experience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Race to the Moon: Firefly's Triumph, Asteroid Safety, and SpaceX's Green Light
Air India Expands Codeshare Deal with All Nippon Airways, Moves to Haneda Airport
Viral Video Sparks Debate on Women's Safety and Workplace Conduct in Assam
Airlines Demand Safety Overhaul After Fatal Collision
Nuclear energy watchdog chief raises ‘serious’ safety concerns over sites in Ukraine and Iran