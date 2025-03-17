Left Menu

Chief Minister Unveils Ambitious Budget for Himachal Pradesh

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presented a Rs 58,514 crore budget for Himachal Pradesh, highlighting financial challenges and initiatives in tourism, agriculture, and green energy. The budget includes investments in eco-tourism, social schemes, infrastructure, and drug prevention, aiming to boost economic growth despite reduced central grants.

Updated: 17-03-2025 20:51 IST
In a bold move, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has unveiled the Himachal Pradesh budget for 2025-26 valued at Rs 58,514 crore, emphasizing tourism, rural development, and green energy. Facing financial hurdles with decreased revenue deficit grants and halted GST compensations, Sukhu's administration is set on overcoming fiscal challenges.

Key investments include eco-tourism ventures and social welfare initiatives. The development of tea estates as eco-tourism destinations, along with the construction of a $1546.40 crore Shimla City Ropeway, reflects a strong commitment to enhancing tourism. Additionally, 37,000 beneficiaries will join the Social Security pension scheme, while various social aid programs focus on the state's most vulnerable groups.

The budget also underscores agricultural and infrastructural advancements, such as support for natural farming and minimum support prices for crops like maize and wheat. With the purchase of 500 electric buses and efforts to combat drug trafficking and addiction, Sukhu's administration shows a clear intent to propel Himachal Pradesh towards sustainable progress.

