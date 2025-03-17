Left Menu

Punjab's Industrial Renaissance: Kejriwal's Bold Moves for Economic Revitalization

Arvind Kejriwal announced a one-time settlement scheme to resolve industrialists' long-standing issues in Punjab. The Punjab government aims to boost the industry sector while combating corruption and improving infrastructure. By implementing bold measures, the AAP seeks to facilitate a conducive business environment for industrial growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 17-03-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 23:01 IST
Punjab's Industrial Renaissance: Kejriwal's Bold Moves for Economic Revitalization
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal declared a breakthrough in solving a 32-year-old issue for Punjab's industrialists through a one-time settlement scheme. Speaking at a 'Sanatkaar Milni' event, Kejriwal emphasized the significant strides made by the Punjab government under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to support the state's industry sector.

By approving two settlement schemes, the Punjab Cabinet aims to waive off compounding and penal interests for industrial plot dues, marking a commitment to fostering a favorable business climate. Kejriwal highlighted past government faults that led to industrial flight, expressing his administration's resolve to reverse this trend by enacting comprehensive policies.

Further initiatives include online public services, revision in fire safety norms, and a war on corruption. The AAP leader called for industrialists' cooperation in combating extortion, strengthening emergency helplines, and enhancing police response. Efforts are underway to revamp state infrastructure, expedite project clearances, and create exhibition centers, reflecting AAP's vision for a rejuvenated industrial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025