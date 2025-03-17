Punjab's Industrial Renaissance: Kejriwal's Bold Moves for Economic Revitalization

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal declared a breakthrough in solving a 32-year-old issue for Punjab's industrialists through a one-time settlement scheme. Speaking at a 'Sanatkaar Milni' event, Kejriwal emphasized the significant strides made by the Punjab government under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to support the state's industry sector.

By approving two settlement schemes, the Punjab Cabinet aims to waive off compounding and penal interests for industrial plot dues, marking a commitment to fostering a favorable business climate. Kejriwal highlighted past government faults that led to industrial flight, expressing his administration's resolve to reverse this trend by enacting comprehensive policies.

Further initiatives include online public services, revision in fire safety norms, and a war on corruption. The AAP leader called for industrialists' cooperation in combating extortion, strengthening emergency helplines, and enhancing police response. Efforts are underway to revamp state infrastructure, expedite project clearances, and create exhibition centers, reflecting AAP's vision for a rejuvenated industrial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)