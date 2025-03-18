FAA Reinstates Fired Employees Following Court Order

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is set to reinstate 132 employees who were previously dismissed, following an order from a federal judge in Maryland. On Monday, the Professional Aviation Safety Specialists union confirmed the affected employees, who were let go after budget cuts spearheaded by the Elon Musk-led DOGE team, will be returning to their positions.

These probationary employees are due to return to duty status on March 20 and will receive back pay. This development has been heralded by the union as a victory for public safety and a validation of the workforce critical to the FAA's mission.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy highlighted that although the FAA laid off 352 probationary employees from a total workforce of about 45,000, none of those affected were serving in 'safety critical' positions.

