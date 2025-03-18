FAA Reinstates Fired Employees Following Court Order
The Federal Aviation Administration is reinstating 132 employees who were previously dismissed, following a Maryland court order. The Professional Aviation Safety Specialists union announced that these employees will receive back pay and return on March 20. The FAA had initially cut 352 probationary employees after budget directives.
- Country:
- United States
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is set to reinstate 132 employees who were previously dismissed, following an order from a federal judge in Maryland. On Monday, the Professional Aviation Safety Specialists union confirmed the affected employees, who were let go after budget cuts spearheaded by the Elon Musk-led DOGE team, will be returning to their positions.
These probationary employees are due to return to duty status on March 20 and will receive back pay. This development has been heralded by the union as a victory for public safety and a validation of the workforce critical to the FAA's mission.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy highlighted that although the FAA laid off 352 probationary employees from a total workforce of about 45,000, none of those affected were serving in 'safety critical' positions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Court Orders Document Sharing in Sandeep Dikshit's Defamation Case
Bombay HC to hear pleas of ex-Sebi chief, others on March 4; ACB to not act on special court order until then.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Honours IIMC Graduates at 56th Convocation
Union Minister Launches Global Cities Coalition for Circularity at Jaipur Forum
Arrests Made in Harassment Case Involving Union Minister's Daughter