Marseille Hosts WTCA Global Business Forum 2023

The World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) is set to host the 55th annual Global Business Forum in Marseille, France, from April 6-9. This highly anticipated event will bring together over 300 attendees from more than 50 countries, including industry leaders and representatives from business, government, academia, and international organizations.

This year's Forum, themed 'Gateway to the Mediterranean,' will feature discussions on strategies for success in evolving marketplaces, the role of free trade zones, and predictions for trade and real estate trends by 2025. A new addition to the conference is the Real Estate Summit, focused on World Trade Center projects and emerging FDI trends in infrastructure.

Asserting its commitment to promoting free trade and open markets, the WTCA emphasizes the importance of fostering business-to-business relationships and exploring global investment opportunities. This year's choice of Marseille highlights the city's strategic role as a hub of trade and innovation, offering attendees direct access to one of the world's most dynamic economic regions.

