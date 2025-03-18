Left Menu

Kerala's Expanding Skies: Kannur Airport's Strategic Land Acquisition

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan guarantees timely land acquisition for Kannur Airport, with 1,113 acres already acquired, and plans for an additional 804 acres. A Rs 900 crore proposal is under review, and steps are being taken to ensure fair compensation and address safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-03-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 13:41 IST
Kerala's Expanding Skies: Kannur Airport's Strategic Land Acquisition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday pledged the completion of land acquisition for Kannur Airport in a timely manner. He announced that a meeting will soon be held to discuss the details with all stakeholders.

Vijayan noted that 1,113 acres have already been secured for the project, and plans are underway to acquire an additional 804 acres. A further 245 acres in Keezhallur Village are tagged for runway extension to 4,000 meters.

A proposal of Rs 900 crore has been submitted for the review of government officials, covering tasks such as runway extension and rehabilitation. Additionally, measures are being taken to ensure fair compensation for displaced residents, and steps have been initiated to release funds for acquiring land for safety purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025