Kerala's Expanding Skies: Kannur Airport's Strategic Land Acquisition

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday pledged the completion of land acquisition for Kannur Airport in a timely manner. He announced that a meeting will soon be held to discuss the details with all stakeholders.

Vijayan noted that 1,113 acres have already been secured for the project, and plans are underway to acquire an additional 804 acres. A further 245 acres in Keezhallur Village are tagged for runway extension to 4,000 meters.

A proposal of Rs 900 crore has been submitted for the review of government officials, covering tasks such as runway extension and rehabilitation. Additionally, measures are being taken to ensure fair compensation for displaced residents, and steps have been initiated to release funds for acquiring land for safety purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)