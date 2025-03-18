Left Menu

German Shares Surge Amid Historic Debt Reform Vote

German shares lead European markets as Germany prepares for a parliamentary vote on debt reforms allowing significant borrowing to boost growth. The STOXX 600 and Germany's blue-chip index both rose, aided by infrastructure expenditure plans. The automotive sector saw notable gains, while discussions between U.S. and Russia continued regarding conflict resolution.

On Tuesday, German shares emerged as the frontrunners in European markets ahead of a crucial parliamentary decision on debt reforms. These reforms aim to enable major borrowing initiatives focused on stimulating the nation's economic growth.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index showed a 0.3% rise by 0810 GMT, while Germany's primary index climbed by 0.7%. This movement comes as Germany prepares to approve a 500-billion-euro fund dedicated to infrastructure development and easing borrowing restrictions for increased spending on national security.

In related news, the geopolitical landscape was marked by a planned call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss a ceasefire proposal. Concurrently, the automotive index experienced a 1% gain, with the oil and gas index close behind with a 0.9% increase. Befesa's stock inched upward by 1.2% amid reports of investment interest, while Fraport's shares fell following below-forecast performance results.

