Mumbai Airport Faces Fee Hikes Amid Modernization Efforts

Mumbai International Airport is proposing significant increases in User Development Fees for passengers, with international fees set to rise from Rs 187 to Rs 650 and domestic fees to Rs 325. While passenger costs soar, MIAL proposes reducing landing and parking charges by 35% to ease costs for airlines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-03-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 16:49 IST

Mumbai International Airport is set to impose higher User Development Fees (UDF) on passengers beginning next financial year. Under the new proposal, international travelers would face an increase from Rs 187 to Rs 650, while domestic passengers are expected to pay Rs 325.

These revisions, pending approval from the Airport Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA), appear designed to finance significant modernization efforts. Meanwhile, airlines may breathe a sigh of relief as a 35% reduction in landing and parking fees is on the table.

The tariffs are part of a broader plan submitted to AERA, detailing both extensive infrastructure investments and a revenue target of Rs 38,724.90 crore over five years. The airport, a key hub managed by Mumbai International Airport Ltd. in cooperation with the Adani group, has also slated expansions for its terminals, among other improvements.

