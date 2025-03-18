Left Menu

MINT Cities: Pioneering India's Real Estate Future

Expert analysis spotlights Mysuru, Indore, Nagpur, and Thiruvananthapuram as emerging leaders in India's real estate. Infrastructure innovation, economic diversification, and surging demand position these cities as key investment opportunities, offering affordability and transformative growth potential through 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 17:45 IST
MINT Cities: Pioneering India's Real Estate Future
Ashwinder R. Singh, Vice Chairman of BCD Group and Co-Chairman of CII (NR Real Estate). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mysuru, Indore, Nagpur, and Thiruvananthapuram are poised to redefine India's real estate landscape, as highlighted by Ashwinder R. Singh in an expert analysis of The MINT Report. The cities are experiencing growth due to their infrastructure innovation, economic diversification, and increasing demand, marking them as vital investment regions for the next decade.

Mysuru is evolving beyond its status as Bengaluru's satellite, transforming into a tech and infrastructure hub. The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway boosts residential demand among professionals, while its emerging IT and startup ecosystem supports housing needs. With significant growth in housing prices and rentals, Mysuru stands as an independent growth entity.

Indore's rise as an industrial and commercial powerhouse follows the trajectories of cities like Gurugram and Pune. Its Super Corridor has become a thriving business and residential hub, driving residential prices up by 65% over the past year. Nagpur's centrality and infrastructure projects like the Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway affirm its role as a logistics centre. In Thiruvananthapuram, Technopark fuels job creation, while coastal and tourism developments drive real estate demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025