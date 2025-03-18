MINT Cities: Pioneering India's Real Estate Future
Expert analysis spotlights Mysuru, Indore, Nagpur, and Thiruvananthapuram as emerging leaders in India's real estate. Infrastructure innovation, economic diversification, and surging demand position these cities as key investment opportunities, offering affordability and transformative growth potential through 2025.
Mysuru, Indore, Nagpur, and Thiruvananthapuram are poised to redefine India's real estate landscape, as highlighted by Ashwinder R. Singh in an expert analysis of The MINT Report. The cities are experiencing growth due to their infrastructure innovation, economic diversification, and increasing demand, marking them as vital investment regions for the next decade.
Mysuru is evolving beyond its status as Bengaluru's satellite, transforming into a tech and infrastructure hub. The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway boosts residential demand among professionals, while its emerging IT and startup ecosystem supports housing needs. With significant growth in housing prices and rentals, Mysuru stands as an independent growth entity.
Indore's rise as an industrial and commercial powerhouse follows the trajectories of cities like Gurugram and Pune. Its Super Corridor has become a thriving business and residential hub, driving residential prices up by 65% over the past year. Nagpur's centrality and infrastructure projects like the Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway affirm its role as a logistics centre. In Thiruvananthapuram, Technopark fuels job creation, while coastal and tourism developments drive real estate demand.
