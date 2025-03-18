Mumbai Airport's Fee Hike: What Travelers Need to Know

Mumbai International Airport will see a rise in the User Development Fee (UDF) from the next financial year. International passengers face a hike from Rs 187 to Rs 650, while domestic travelers will begin paying Rs 325. This proposal awaits the Airport Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) approval.

In a bid to balance this increase, Mumbai Airport International Ltd. (MIAL) suggests a substantial 35% reduction in landing and parking charges for airlines. The airport aims to modernize its facilities through significant investments in infrastructure, technological advancements, and sustainability initiatives to enhance passenger convenience.

The fee adjustment aligns with India's major airports and strives to maintain competitive prices, ensuring Mumbai remains a pivotal aviation hub. The broader strategy aims to innovate in areas such as passenger transfers, eGates for seamless entry, and overall operational efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)