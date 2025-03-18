Left Menu

Income Tax Bill 2025: A Call for Stakeholder Engagement

Parliament examines the Income Tax Bill 2025, encouraging stakeholders' suggestions via an e-filing utility launched on March 8, 2025. The new bill, aiming to replace the Income Tax Act, 1961, focuses on simplifying tax rules and processes to ease compliance and reduce administrative burdens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 19:39 IST
Income Tax Bill 2025: A Call for Stakeholder Engagement
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Income Tax Bill 2025, recently introduced in Parliament, is currently under the scrutiny of a Select Committee. Stakeholders are urged to submit their suggestions on the bill's provisions, which will be reviewed by the Select Committee.

Starting March 8, 2025, stakeholders can submit their inputs through a new utility on the e-filing portal. Accessible via https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/#/pre-login/ita-comprehensive-review, the process involves entering one's name and mobile number followed by OTP validation.

This initiative reviews the Income-tax Act, 1961, aiming to simplify associated rules and forms for easier compliance. The bill, introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, promises to reduce litigation and administrative burdens across various taxpayer categories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025