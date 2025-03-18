Escalated Costs and Delayed Progress: The Jorhat-Majuli Bridge Saga

The Assam government's ambitious project to connect Jorhat and Majuli via a bridge over the Brahmaputra River has encountered new financial hurdles. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a revised project cost of Rs 1,019.17 crore on Tuesday, marking an increase of nearly Rs 94 crore from previous estimates.

Construction of the two-lane bridge has been at a standstill since September last year due to the abrupt withdrawal of contractor UP State Bridge Corporation Ltd. The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has now approved the updated financial plan, reflecting the project's significance.

The project has been closely monitored by a state government cabinet committee since its inception, with completion originally targeted for November 2025. Efforts to initiate this vital infrastructure project date back to 2016 with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's foundation-laying ceremony, followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi reinforcing its importance in 2021.

