Left Menu

Escalated Costs and Delayed Progress: The Jorhat-Majuli Bridge Saga

Assam's Chief Minister revealed that the Jorhat-Majuli bridge project cost has increased to Rs 1,019.17 crore, following construction delays after the contractor left. The revised cost has been sanctioned by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways. The project aims to connect Majuli, a river island, with the mainland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 18-03-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 20:13 IST
Escalated Costs and Delayed Progress: The Jorhat-Majuli Bridge Saga
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government's ambitious project to connect Jorhat and Majuli via a bridge over the Brahmaputra River has encountered new financial hurdles. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a revised project cost of Rs 1,019.17 crore on Tuesday, marking an increase of nearly Rs 94 crore from previous estimates.

Construction of the two-lane bridge has been at a standstill since September last year due to the abrupt withdrawal of contractor UP State Bridge Corporation Ltd. The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has now approved the updated financial plan, reflecting the project's significance.

The project has been closely monitored by a state government cabinet committee since its inception, with completion originally targeted for November 2025. Efforts to initiate this vital infrastructure project date back to 2016 with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's foundation-laying ceremony, followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi reinforcing its importance in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing Indonesia’s Tax Gaps: Fixing VAT and CIT for Better Revenue Collection

AI in Customer Service: A Workforce Revolution or a Threat to Human Jobs?

EU Growth Plan and Reforms: The Western Balkans’ Key to Economic Success

Accelerating Crisis Response: The Role of CERCs in Global Disaster Management

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025