Mexico Challenges U.S. Over Guantanamo Plan for Migrants

In a diplomatic move, Mexico has sent a formal note to the United States, aiming to prevent the deportation of Mexican citizens to the Guantanamo Bay naval base in Cuba, President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed on Tuesday.

The note was dispatched in response to the Trump administration's recent announcement regarding the transfer of migrants to the contentious site. Mexico has emphasized that it wants all deported nationals to return to Mexico, rather than being relocated elsewhere.

President Sheinbaum's statement comes amid controversy over the Trump administration's deportation of over 200 suspected Venezuelan gang members to El Salvador, in defiance of a court injunction. The American Civil Liberties Union has also raised concerns about the inhumane conditions at Guantanamo Bay.

