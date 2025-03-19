Global Markets Brace for Central Bank Decisions Amid Ongoing Political Tensions

Investors worldwide are shifting their focus from trade and politics to monetary policy, as key central bank meetings loom this week. The Federal Reserve is poised to make an announcement later today, followed by decisions from the Bank of England, Sweden's Riksbank, and the Swiss National Bank on Thursday. While most are expected to hold rates steady, market analysts will keenly observe any hints regarding future policy directions amidst current global economic uncertainties.

Ten-year Treasury yields have seen a significant drop of 25 basis points since the last Federal Reserve meeting in January, a period when political changes were also in the spotlight following Donald Trump's presidential inauguration. The S&P 500 has declined by approximately 7%, while gold prices have reached record levels, the latest peak being $3,038 an ounce.

Geopolitical tensions continue to influence market sentiments. Recent Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have resulted in significant casualties, and in a separate development, discussions between Trump and Putin led to a tentative agreement to cease attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructures. In the corporate arena, CK Hutchison's sale of its ports business to BlackRock, a deal that stirred reactions from both the U.S. and China, adds another layer of complexity to the economic landscape.

