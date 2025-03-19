Left Menu

Revolutionizing Road Travel: India’s Shift to Satellite-based Tolling

India is considering satellite-based highway toll collection to eliminate physical toll booths, improve efficiency, and address privacy concerns. The proposed system includes Automatic Number Plate Recognition and GNSS technology for seamless tolling. Discussions continue on securing the necessary infrastructure and addressing security and privacy concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 15:40 IST
Revolutionizing Road Travel: India’s Shift to Satellite-based Tolling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move aimed at revolutionizing highway travel in India, the government is considering a satellite-based toll collection system, as informed by Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in Parliament.

The Apex Committee, tasked with evaluating this technology, emphasizes the need for further discussions on security and privacy matters, while the state-owned NHAI has sought global input on implementing a Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)-based tolling structure. This shift aspires to do away with physical toll booths, offering highway users a barrier-free tolling experience.

Looking ahead, the ministry has floated proposals for corridor-based projects utilizing Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology. Meanwhile, discussions continue on overcoming technological challenges to achieve precise positioning and addressing privacy concerns crucial for a nationwide rollout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025