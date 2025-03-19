Revolutionizing Road Travel: India’s Shift to Satellite-based Tolling

In a significant move aimed at revolutionizing highway travel in India, the government is considering a satellite-based toll collection system, as informed by Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in Parliament.

The Apex Committee, tasked with evaluating this technology, emphasizes the need for further discussions on security and privacy matters, while the state-owned NHAI has sought global input on implementing a Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)-based tolling structure. This shift aspires to do away with physical toll booths, offering highway users a barrier-free tolling experience.

Looking ahead, the ministry has floated proposals for corridor-based projects utilizing Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology. Meanwhile, discussions continue on overcoming technological challenges to achieve precise positioning and addressing privacy concerns crucial for a nationwide rollout.

(With inputs from agencies.)