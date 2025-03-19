Life-Saving Surgery: Overcoming Challenges with Faith and Precision

A Ghanaian man's faith guided a challenging medical journey, overcoming significant hurdles during a complex surgery at Bengaluru's Sakra World Hospital. The 34-year-old, identified as Adan, experienced debilitating left-sided weakness and headaches due to a large brain meningioma pressing on his brain.

Dr. Arjun Srivatsa and his team meticulously managed the operation, adhering to Adan's religious beliefs that prohibit blood transfusions. The surgery involved a craniotomy to excise the tumor, requiring advanced techniques to minimize blood loss, a critical factor given the tumor's vascular nature.

Despite the challenges, Adan's recovery was remarkable. The medical team utilized Human recombinant Erythropoietin to combat anemia, facilitating a positive post-operative outcome. Post-surgery, Adan expressed relief and gratitude for the team's respect for his beliefs and their surgical expertise.

