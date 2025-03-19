Left Menu

Life-Saving Surgery: Overcoming Challenges with Faith and Precision

A Ghanaian patient in India underwent complex brain surgery to remove a meningioma without blood transfusion, aligning with his religious beliefs. Despite significant blood loss, the surgery was successful, thanks to advanced medical techniques, enabling a complication-free recovery and return home without neurological deficits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore (Karnataka) | Updated: 19-03-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 16:57 IST
Sakra successfully conducts a landmark surgery for 10*9 cm giant meningioma on a 34-year-old international patient from Ghana . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Ghanaian man's faith guided a challenging medical journey, overcoming significant hurdles during a complex surgery at Bengaluru's Sakra World Hospital. The 34-year-old, identified as Adan, experienced debilitating left-sided weakness and headaches due to a large brain meningioma pressing on his brain.

Dr. Arjun Srivatsa and his team meticulously managed the operation, adhering to Adan's religious beliefs that prohibit blood transfusions. The surgery involved a craniotomy to excise the tumor, requiring advanced techniques to minimize blood loss, a critical factor given the tumor's vascular nature.

Despite the challenges, Adan's recovery was remarkable. The medical team utilized Human recombinant Erythropoietin to combat anemia, facilitating a positive post-operative outcome. Post-surgery, Adan expressed relief and gratitude for the team's respect for his beliefs and their surgical expertise.

