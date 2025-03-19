Left Menu

Beijing's Overtures: Reviving Global Business Ties Amid Trade Tensions

In a bid to bolster international economic relationships, Chinese trade officials are engaging foreign business leaders amid economic challenges and renewed tariffs. With significant foreign direct investment decline, Beijing is actively seeking to reassure global companies and mend relations strained by ongoing U.S.-China trade disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 17:39 IST
Beijing's Overtures: Reviving Global Business Ties Amid Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chinese trade officials have intensified their efforts to reassure global business leaders of the country's economic prospects, despite facing consumer downturns and escalating trade tensions. This week alone, they have met multiple foreign executives as part of Beijing's charm offensive.

The proactive engagement follows official reports of a significant drop in foreign direct investment, which fell by 27.1% in 2024 compared to the previous year — the steepest decline since the 2008 global financial crisis. The meetings underscore China's determination to repair trade relations and address challenges posed by trade disputes, especially with the U.S.

Leading figures from 12 multinational companies, including U.S., European, and Brazilian firms, have been involved, with some pledging increased investments in China. The nation's leaders emphasize mutual benefits and the win-win nature of China-U.S. economic ties as essential to their strategies moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025