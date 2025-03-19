Beijing's Overtures: Reviving Global Business Ties Amid Trade Tensions
In a bid to bolster international economic relationships, Chinese trade officials are engaging foreign business leaders amid economic challenges and renewed tariffs. With significant foreign direct investment decline, Beijing is actively seeking to reassure global companies and mend relations strained by ongoing U.S.-China trade disputes.
Chinese trade officials have intensified their efforts to reassure global business leaders of the country's economic prospects, despite facing consumer downturns and escalating trade tensions. This week alone, they have met multiple foreign executives as part of Beijing's charm offensive.
The proactive engagement follows official reports of a significant drop in foreign direct investment, which fell by 27.1% in 2024 compared to the previous year — the steepest decline since the 2008 global financial crisis. The meetings underscore China's determination to repair trade relations and address challenges posed by trade disputes, especially with the U.S.
Leading figures from 12 multinational companies, including U.S., European, and Brazilian firms, have been involved, with some pledging increased investments in China. The nation's leaders emphasize mutual benefits and the win-win nature of China-U.S. economic ties as essential to their strategies moving forward.
(With inputs from agencies.)
