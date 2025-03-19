Left Menu

Transforming Rail Safety: AI-Powered Track Inspection Solution Launched by LTTS

L&T Technology Services has launched TrackEiTM, an AI-powered railway track inspection solution. Using NVIDIA's Jetson platform for enhanced edge AI and robotics, it enables fast, real-time defect detection and predictive maintenance. The system boosts rail safety by automating inspections and improving detection accuracy.

Updated: 19-03-2025 17:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

L&T Technology Services Limited has unveiled TrackEiTM, a pioneering AI-powered solution for railway track inspection, aimed at revolutionizing rail safety worldwide. The system is built on the NVIDIA JetsonTM platform, renowned for its high-performance AI computing and robotics capabilities.

TrackEiTM automates high-speed rail inspections, detecting defects like broken rails and track misalignments swiftly and accurately. This innovation sidesteps traditional manual inspections, offering real-time alerts and predictive maintenance functionalities, thus minimizing downtime and enhancing safety.

Showcased at the NVIDIA GTC 2025 AI Conference, TrackEiTM highlights LTTS's steadfast dedication to leveraging AI for transportation innovation. As rail operators begin trials in the U.S., the potential for improved safety and reliability in rail transport is significant.

