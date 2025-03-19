Transforming Assam: Infrastructure Ambitions on Par with the US

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari revealed an ambitious Rs 3 lakh crore investment strategy to elevate Assam's national highways to match those in the USA. Speaking at the Rajya Sabha, he affirmed the ministry's robust fund availability for these projects.

Ongoing and upcoming ventures include Guwahati's ring road projected for completion by December 2027 at Rs 5,800 crore, and a significant Rs 12,000 crore tunnel under the Brahmaputra river in Dibrugarh. Gadkari underlined these initiatives will foster substantial investment, job creation, and development in Assam, reflecting the central government's focus on northeast infrastructure.

Addressing connectivity and funding concerns, Gadkari reassured prompt action on Karnataka projects and dismissed suggestions of bureaucratic delays involving the Prime Minister's Office as unfounded, maintaining his mandate-driven department operates efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)